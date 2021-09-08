Back in early August, I wrote a story about the most dangerous creatures in Lake Michigan, and what you should be a little scared of when swimming or boating there. I think is so interesting what we find in our Michigan waters.

Now with fall upon us, many will be getting out more to check out all the fall colors in our great state. It is also a great time to fish, Salmon fishing is underway in Michigan, then we can look forward to Coho Salmon and Fall Steelhead. December offers some of the best Fall and Winter Steelhead fishing that Michigan.

Have You Ever Heard Of these Snails?

So, have you ever heard of New Zealand Mudsnails? I did not either until recently. These snails are invasive little critters. Not something we want in our waters in Michigan according to clickondetroit.com. Well, recently they have been found in a Michigan creek, this has now been the 6th time we have seen them in Michigan waters.

The Michigan DNR said the mudsnails were found at the mouth of Shanty Creek, a tributary of the Grass River in Antrim County during routine monitoring in May and confirmed through DNA analysis in August.

How They Affect Michigan Waters

New Zealand mudsnails are bad news because they displace native snails, mussels, and aquatic insects which native fish species depend on for food. This messes up the food chain and reduces growth rates and can lower populations of economically important fish species.

The Michigan DNR is asking anyone who goes to the state’s lakes, rivers or streams, to be sure to clean, drain and dry your boat, trailer, and equipment.

The NZMS Collaborative offers these simple steps for cleaning boots and waders:

Stomp and inspect as soon as you leave the water to remove attached debris.

Brush waders, soles, and laces to loosen remaining debris and mud.

Spray boots and waders thoroughly with a disinfecting agent.

Rinse after 20 minutes.

Dry waders thoroughly before next use.

Happy fishing and enjoy the fishing season.

