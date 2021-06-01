Investigators Seek Witnesses of Fatal Battle Creek Motorcycle Accident

Investigators are seeking witnesses to a fatal accident between a car and motorcycle in Springfield Sunday.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Sunday, May 30 just before 3:30 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of West Dickman Road and Wyndtree Drive in Springfield.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that a car had turned eastbound onto West Dickman Road in front of a motorcycle that was also traveling eastbound on West Dickman Road causing a collision. The driver of the motorcycle was a 50-year-old male, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

A portion of West Dickman Road was shut down on Sunday to allow investigators to process the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the accident, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

