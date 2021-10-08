Ionia High School Therapy Dog Makes A Surprise Appearance In Yearbook

Life seems to be getting more and more stressful as each day passes. Especially for young students who have spent the past two years trying to adapt and adjust to changing learning situations brought on by the Covid-19 Pandemic. From online class learning to being back in person at school it certainly hasn't been easy for these kids.

Thankfully there is a very special four-legged friend who is happy to help them out. Maple the golden retriever is a licensed therapy dog. She was in two elementary schools before her dog dad became the principal at Ionia High School.

Maple the therapy dog hangs out in the office for students to come in and say hi. Teachers can also request Maple the therapy dog to come to their rooms for students. Maple often does one on one time as well with students who have high anxiety or deal with other situations that increase at school.

Maple the therapy dog is such an important part of Ionia High School that she recently got to pose for pictures for this year's yearbook. Check out the cute picture of Maple The Therapy Dog below as well as some other cute pictures and videos from her Instagram.

Maple was very excited about picture day

Maple brings a very calming effect to the students when she's in the classroom

Maple loves a good ear scratch

Maple also like a good belly rub

Maple is a ball of energy and likes to have fun at school too!

Maple looking pretty in her near scar

Maple was so excited to be back in school with the students

Everyone loves Maple The Therapy Dog