6 Observations About Michigan From One Irishman’s Point of View

It's not often that we get a first-hand look into the minds of those that are visiting Michigan for the first time. Sure, most visitors probably live in the United States and know what to expect. But, what about someone from overseas?

Recently, on Michigan's Reddit thread, a user by the name of u/Grand-Main4593 shared a list of observations he had about the mitten state after his first visit. His post reads, in part,

Just one Irishman’s view of Michigan. Hello. As the title says I’m Irish and I’ve visited Michigan a few times now to see my girlfriend who lives here. Some observations about your great state...

Here are at least 6 things he listed, some of which may be a bit surprising (and entertaining):

1. Thank you for ranch dressing. It changed my life.

It's true. America, and perhaps the midwest specifically, is obsessed with Ranch dressing. Apparently, 1/3 of households in America have some sort of Ranch-flavored product in their home and there's even an all-Ranch restaurant that opened in St. Louis. This is not the case in other countries.

u/MrValdemar responded with: You're more than welcome for ranch dressing. On behalf of, well, EVERYONE, thank you for Guinness.

2. You guys really love stickers

This one was a bit confusing at first until u/jenn6354 wrote: The stickers thing is so true 😂 you mean the little Michigan stickers on cars, right? And the ones that say “lake life” or “Great Lakes salt and shark-free”

Oh, yes. Of course. You'd be hard-pressed to find a car, or especially a truck, that's free of the classic "lake life" sticker. The original poster responded, "Stuff like that! And the ones that you stick on laptops. Even my laptop is now covered in Michigan-related stickers which really confuses people back home."

Good to know that we've had a positive influence.

3. You guys really love pizza

I mean...doesn't everyone? Is this to suggest that the people of Ireland DON'T like pizza??

4. I’ve traveled a good bit around the States and have to say Michiganders are by far my favorite.

The implication here is that Michiganders are noticeably more friendly than other people in the country. This may have been confirmed by u/mountainhigh31 who responded with: I grew up in Michigan but have lived out west for a long time. Many years ago I was chatting with a stranger at a bar and he suddenly goes, "Are you from Michigan?" and I was blown away like "Yes! How the hell did you know that?!" I was shocked because I don't have much of an accent. He said I was just friendly in the Michigan way.

Unfortunately, it looks like some surveys would contradict that. An article from bigseventravel.com listed the states by order of friendliness. Michigan ranked in the bottom half. Whoops.

Hey, as long as you don't call Michiganders 'Michiganians', we'll be friendly.

5. You guys have great beer, coming from an Irish person this is a huge compliment.

This is something that definitely could never be debated, right? Michigan has an incredible beer scene. In SW Michigan alone, we have at least 10 different breweries.

This sentiment was seconded by u/blastzone24 who commented: I've been living on the west coast a bit and they may have a bigger beer scene than Michigan, but they don't hold a candle in terms of variety and quality.

6. Ohio Sucks

Man, oh, man did this ring true in the comment section.

u/jus256 said: You could’ve just started with #6

u/mac-note wrote: The last one shows you have achieved Michigan consciousness.

u/thekoguma chimed in with: I’d love to hear, “Oh, how I hate Ohio State!” with an Irish accent. That would be music to my ears…

To which the original poster responded with: I’ll get all my friends together and chant this one night we’re out in Dublin.

Clearly, he gets it.

The OP went on to add a few more points that included:

That thing you all do with your hand when you’re showing where you’re from. Love it

Your roads scare me.

Coney Dogs 😍

We're scared of our roads too, Mr. Irishman.

The original post gained over 470 comments from Michiganders agreeing, disagreeing, and giving him tips for the next time he visits which you can see here.

