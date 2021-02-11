Is Flashing Your Headlights at Another Car Illegal in Michigan?

We've probably all done it- that quick flash of the high beams at an oncoming driver to let him know he's blinding us. It might actually be illegal in Michigan.

The Michigan Vehicle Code and the "rules of the road" as we've learned them can be different. Case in point: lights. Everybody knows, if an approaching driver has their high beams on and they are in your eyes, you quickly flash your brights back to remind them to dim their lights. Simple, right? It's actually illegal.

Michigan Secretary of State has a booklet entitled, What Every Driver Must Know. (I think you'll agree with me that there are a lot of people who could use a refresher course, but don't get me started...) The rule is that "headlights must be on any time there is not enough daylight to see people and vehicles clearly at 500 feet." A cautionary warning is given not to overdrive your headlights in the dark and then, there it is. On page 64 of What Every Driver Must Know, it states that,

it is illegal to use or even flash high-beam headlights within 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A violation is a civil infraction that adds two points to your driving record. Can you believe it? It makes sense that the law is there to protect other drivers, but is it enforceable? We're not entirely sure, but legal resource website HG.org sums it up nicely,

Like many laws, what this really comes down to is common sense and having care for others. When you’re driving in the dark and there’s nobody on the road, use your brights. When you see a car approaching on the other side of the road, temporarily turn them off until the vehicle passes. It’s that simple!