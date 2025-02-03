Is it Illegal to Have ‘Spicy Time’ In Your Car in Michigan?

We're all a little stressed out in 2025. It goes without saying that everyone needs a little stress relief every once in a while - and some folks are going to be more creative about finding that relief than others, especially with Valentine's Day right around the corner.

Getting it on in the car isn't some new thing, of course. You've seen it in movies and television shows for as long as you can remember. Whether or not you've actually attempted to contort yourself in the back seat of a 1997 Toyota Camry, however, is another conversation.

Get our free mobile app

As TV Tropes puts it:

... the romantic potential of cars has been recognized from the beginning of the automotive age. The Edwardians dubbed them "brothels-on-wheels". Teenagers have been, and largely remain, the traditional people portrayed as doing this, due to not having privacy at home, and not being able to afford a hotel room.

That seems logical, however, the article does go on to mention that making whoopie in the car isn't as popular as it used to be, but I'm not so sure. You probably remember this TikTok trend from last year and how it opened up a world of curiosity in the automobile gymnastics arena.

But, of course, for all the fun you can have with the sunroof or in the back seat of your own sedan, you won't have any fun in the back seat of a police sedan. If you're promiscuous enough to try, you need to know the laws here in Michigan to keep yourself out of trouble.

What Are Michigan's Laws for Car Coiutous?

Here in Michigan, it is not illegal to have sex in your car. Wait - before you lay down the back seats in the family SUV, there are some caveats you need to know.

While your car is considered private property, it is often in a public space. In Michigan, it is illegal to engage in any sexual activity in public. If you and your partner (or just you, sorry) are caught doing so, there's a long list of troubles you can find yourself in depending on the circumstances of the situation.

At worst, you can be charged with Gross Indecency, which is a felony, or become a sex offender. At best you'll be fined and charged for public indecency. To be fair, most states work quite similarly in this regard.

The difficult part of gettin' busy in your vehicle is that it's difficult to park it in a place where you and your partner (or, again - just you) have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

So, if it's not illegal, how can you go about doin' it legally? It's simple - your car needs to be parked on your private property, whether that is in your garage (be careful with exhaust fumes), your driveway (if your home is isolated), or a secluded field that you own. Beyond that, you'll have to be more creative.

8 Romantic Restaurants in Michigan Perfect for Valentine's Day From stunning lake views to gourmet dishes, these are considered among the most romantic places to celebrate Valentine's Day in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon