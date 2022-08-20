Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?

One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene.

Do you keep your car where it was when you're in an accident?

I've heard 'hand me down' knowledge telling from friends and family for years telling me that if I'm in an accident, I need to keep my car where it is so the 'investigation' can be done when the cops show up.

Do I need to move my car after an accident?

While driving back from out of state, a quick stop at one of the Michigan welcome centers had me eyeing the many tourist guides and pamphlets you tend to see at most state line rest stops, but one caught my eye.

Do you move your car after an accident in Michigan?

The pamphlet was simply titled, "Steer It, Clear It". It even included a mascot for the program called "Captain Clear It". (BTW, who knew we had a superhero just for clearing cars away from accidents?)

Succinctly, if you're in an accident and the car is still drivable, you should move it out of the roadway.

According to the State Of Michigan, this has actually been the law for over a decade:

Michigan law now requires you to move your vehicle from the main traveled portion of the roadway. If you have a crash where your vehicle can be moved and there are no apparent injuries.

Why did Michigan change its law on moving cars after an accident or collision?

According to the state, the basic answer is safety:

Once you are in a crash, the odds increase greatly that you can be involved in a subsequent collision if you don't move your car off the roadway.

So if you find yourself the unfortunate victim of a car crash and are lucky enough to be uninjured, remember the words of our little-known Michigan hero, Captain Clear It:

IF YOU CAN STEER IT, CLEAR IT