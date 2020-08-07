Is It Safe to Stay in a Hotel During Coronavirus Pandemic?

I think this is a very good question, is it safe to stay in a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic?

My wife and I have been talking about spending a few nights in a hotel in Ludington to celebrate our wedding anniversary, but we both feel somewhat nervous about staying in a hotel due to COVID-19.

After doing a little research, they now say that staying in a hotel room is actually low risk, if you take certain precautions and follow social distancing guidelines.

According to goodhousekeeping.com, there are a few things you can do to lower your risks. Some things can be done before you even check in.

The biggest thing on my mind is germs in a hotel room. Here are several things to help lower risks:

1. Ask the hotel what they're doing to keep guests safe. First and foremost, hotels should be talking about new disinfecting routines taking place in all rooms and common spaces. Also, both staff and guests should wear masks at all times.

2. Request a room that has been empty for 3 days. I'm not sure how difficult this would be, but I do like the idea. It would be great if a hotel could provide you a room that hasn't been occupied within the last 72 hours or 3 days. This would help lower the risk of coming into contact with a virus.

3. Skip hand to hand contact at check in. Basically, use your own pen when signing anything and most importantly, hold up your ID to be viewed instead of someone handling it.

4. Avoid common spaces. I don't have any problem with this either. Avoid the pool, hot tub, gym, or business center if they're open. Think twice about using them when other people are around.

5. Bring disinfectants and sanitizers with you. Even though I'm sure most hotels spend many hours cleaning and sanitizing, it doesn't hurt to bring your own disinfectants to help clean remote TV controls, buttons on telephones, and other overlooked areas of concern.

Even though we've given you several ways to lower your risks in hotel rooms, keep this in mind, officials at the CDC share that staying at home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick. (goodhousekeeping.com)