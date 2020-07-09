Is It Time To Repeal Michigan’s Emergency Powers Of Governor Act?

The Governor has been wielding the power of Michigan’s Emergency Powers Act for months now to control just about every aspect of our lives, in fact, she invoked it on March 10th and is showing no sign of giving it up. Due to her use of the Emergency Powers Act over the entire state our state elected Representatives and Senators having very little say in what happens in Michigan.

The majority of the Michigan Supreme Court has decided to shy away from their responsibility and refuses to hear the suit brought by the State House and Senate until it goes through the lower courts. Both the Governor and the State House/Senate have both said that if they lose in the lower courts they will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Well citizens of Michigan have said enough is enough and they will attempt to do something about the power of the Emergency Act. Fred Wszolek, a spokesman for Unlock Michigan, said the group will start collecting signatures this week for their group's initiative to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945.

If they can collect the required minimum 340,000 signatures in the next 180 days and the Legislature adopts the measure, which I believe that likely would. The repeal would become law and could not be vetoed by the Governor. If the Legislature declines to adopt it, we would need to wait until the 2022 general election ballot to get a chance to vote on it.

Mr. Wszolek said what I have been saying for months now and that is without legislative input, the governor's actions amount to "one person making stuff up as they go”. Governor Whitmer’s interpretation of this law gives any Governor unlimited power for as long as they want it. No Governor should have this much power.

Mr. Wszolek said:

We believe no governor should ever have the unilateral power to lock down the state, govern by decree, and micromanage every aspect of life and culture

Amen, Mr. Wszolek amen! Where is that petition I want to sign it?

No one person from any political party should have that much unilateral power.

