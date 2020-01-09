Is Macy’s In Crossroads Mall Next To Close?

Would it be wrong to suggest that it was only a matter of time? Considering what has happened to several iconic retailers like Sears and what is happening at Crossroads Mall we certainly shouldn't be surprised. Frequently I hear from members of my family and elsewhere: "Why don't we have (fill in the blank) here in Kalamazoo or Portage." Face it, it's a numbers game and if the studies show the market isn't right or the population doesn't support it once it's here then it ain't happening.

According to an article on wwmt.com, Macy's could be next on the chopping block. The company announced it will be closing 29 stores despite performing better than anticipated over the holidays. However, stores like Macy's are having trouble transitioning to the times and are getting hit hard by off-price discounters. So even though the Crossroads Mall location hasn't been selected for closer, you'd have to think under the circumstances it would certainly be a contender. Well have to wait and see in the next few weeks.