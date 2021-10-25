Is Michigan a State Full of Quitters?

We've all been there at one point or another...we are frustrated with our job and we just want to go to our boss and utter the words "I QUIT!"

The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show that here in the United States workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. This time period is being referred to as the “Great Resignation".

Why are so many people quitting?

There are several...from lingering fears about COVID-19, lack of child care once employees have to return to working in the office, employees liking the "work from home" situation more than going into the workplace, worker burnout, and more.

The health website bodynutrition.org recently used Twitter data to track over one million tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about quitting our jobs. They tracked phrases like “quit my job”, “quitting my job”, “quit job”, “quit your job”, “find new job”, and “resign from job”.

The results showed most of the tweets about quitting were in the southern states, however, the top state overall was -- Michigan!

Here is how the top ten list of "I Quit!" results turned out...

Michigan Georgia Arizona Oregon Texas North Carolina Louisiana South Carolina Florida Tennessee

The U.S. Labor Department said that “quits” jumped to 4.3 million in August -- that's the highest number on record dating back to December 2000. That number is up from 4 million in July. That number represents about 3% of the workforce that has quit their jobs.

After reading these numbers, I now have this song stuck in my head...and you will too!