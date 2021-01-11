Is Nancy Pelosi Breaking A Law And If So Should She Be Removed From Office?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has sent a letter to her House colleagues last Friday detailing what appears to be her illegal efforts to circumvent the Commander and Chief of our armed forces. She asked the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to prevent the Commander and Chief from "using the nuclear codes" during his final days in office.

Pelosi explained that she spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to:

"discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike."

Interesting that Pelosi did not inform anyone how Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley responded. I am hearing that he was befuddled by her request because she has no authority at all to do what she did.

In her letter Pelosi stated:

"The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy”

Just because she hates the President's guts and is extremely afraid of him and the people who support his policies that should not give her the right to undermine the safety of the American people. What does the military call it when someone goes around the chain of command and tells senior officers to disregard their Commanders? If someone in the military was to do so would they be brought up on charges?

She is setting a precedent that any future Republican Speaker of the House can do the exact same act of a traitor when they dislike a Democrat President. Apparently, I am more concerned about the American people than she is.

The left is now showing the entire world how afraid they are of what President Trump stood for and what 75 million people supported; America First policies and exposing the corruption in Washington D.C.

Calmer heads must start to take over and settle this headhunting that is occurring and ramping up very fast. First, it is the President and the United States and next, it can easily be you if you do not tote the party line.

Already we see that the Big Four Tech Companies, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple have teamed up to crush a competitor of Twitter. They are shutting down all access to Twitter’s competition Parler. The day Parler was trending #1 for downloads of apps they were locked out and now when you go to Parler.com you are given the following message:

This site can’t be reached parler.com’s server IP address could not be found. Try: Checking the proxy, firewall, and DNS configuration Running Windows Network Diagnostics

Is this what you want for the future of our country?

