Is Obama A Homophobe And Body Shamer?  New Book Suggests He Is

An excerpt from a new book by two liberal journalists just dropped a bombshell on former President Barrack Obama. A bombshell only if you were reading or watching real newspapers and programs.

The book was written by a reporter for the news site The Hill, by the name of Amie Parnes and NBC’s Jonathan Allen titled “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency.” The Daily Caller reports that in that book they discuss an October 2019 meeting with elite black donors in New York City. A meeting, according to the book that:

“amounted to a Black all- star team of the corporate world: Ken Chenault, the former chairman of American Express, tech executive Charles Phillips, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, and Citigroup’s Ray McGuire, among others…the actor Robert De Niro”

At the time of the clandescent meeting Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Buttigieg, and Warren had all started to emerge as presidential front runners in the Democratic Party. At that meeting, former Democrat President Barack Obama discussed Pete Buttigieg’s chances of winning the Presidency. The book excerpt stated the following:

“When he was asked to return to the original question on his advice, Obama said he liked Buttigieg, a rising talent who’d worked on his own campaign. But despite his affinity for the South Bend mayor, he rattled off a list of reasons why Buttigieg couldn’t win. “He’s thirty- eight,” Obama said, pausing for dramatic effect, “but he looks thirty.” The audience laughed. Obama was on a roll, using the tone of light ridicule he some-times pointed at himself— “ big ears” and “a funny name,” he’d said so many times before. Now, it was directed at Buttigieg. “He’s the mayor of a small town,” the former president continued. “He’s gay,” Obama said, “and he’s short.” More laughter.”

That is certainly quite interesting and bigoted.

I have a couple of thoughts:

Obama states to all of these “Black all-star team of the corporate world” that Buttigieg could not win the Presidency because “he’s gay” and “he’s short” and what he gets in return is “More laughter”. What will all of the LGBTQ, ACLU, Southern Poverty Center and on and on and on now saw and do about those “Black all-star team of the corporate world” as well as Obama? Former Democratic President Obama believes that Pete Buttigieg could not win the Presidency because “he’s gay” and “he’s short”. You would think this would be a front-page story on every single newspaper and the lead on every single news show in the country. In fact, if it was a Republican or God forbid President Trump it would be on a loop in all of their papers and news variety shows. Not one of the mains stream manipulative newspapers or news channels mentions a single word about this as of the publication of my piece.

Nothing on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, New York Times, LA Times, Huffington Post, Vox, Detroit News, Detroit Free Press and etc. NOTHING!

The Hill news site, which one of the authors is employed by, did mention the excerpt in a piece titled “Exclusive: How Obama went to bat for Warren”. Really nothing about Buttigieg, short or gay in the title, interesting.

The question I have for all of you is, under the definition of the left, which includes 95% of the local and national media, would you consider former Democrat President Barack Obama a homophobe and body shamer?

