Is the English Language ‘Sexist’? A University Of Michigan Dean Believes So

Just the other day I spoke of a University of Michigan Professor and Dean of University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, by the name of Anne Curzan. Yesterday she made the press for condemning the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party words he used to describe Democrat Michigan leaders and Republican Michigan Congressmen. The problem for her is in the past she defended Democrat Governor Whitmer's use of a sign that many believed was calling for the assassination or death of President Trump.

Today I want to inform you of some other interesting beliefs, to say the least, that Ms. Curzan holds.

In my research on Ms. Curzan for my previous piece I wrote I found an article published by Iowa State Daily and Breitbart back in 2017 informing us that Dean Curzan argued that our English language is “sexist”. You read that correctly, in a lecture titled Politically Correct: Do Our Language Choices Matter? at Iowa State University.

Curzan told those in attendance:

“The English language is sexist; it has a long history of being sexist...Language has always been politicized; it always involves a negotiation of power.”

She went on to argue that words she calls “gendered” for example “chairman” and “congressman” are remnants of 18th-century language practices that were devised by of course male supremacists. Here is a question for these people who keep using the term male supremacists if they could give us an example of few female supremacists, perhaps Whitmer and Nessel? Just asking.

Why do people like her always have to take everything to the extreme? Because there are words in a language that uses the word “man” that does not mean that the entire language is sexist.

Language evolves and yes the word “chairman” and “congressman” was used in the past but that never stopped someone from using the term “chairwoman” and “congresswoman”.

I believe this is her way of attempting to put a wedge between men and women in our country. Be very careful if your son or daughter, can I use the term son and daughter Ms. Curzan, actually attend the University of Michigan because there is a very good chance that a person like Ms. Curzan will be in front of them filling their minds with this.

Here is Dean Curzan discussing some of her other ideas:

