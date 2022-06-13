I guarantee you have never seen a home like this before! To say the previous owners knew lived a charmed life is an understatement. Built in 1969 this home located in Cincinnati, Ohio is "An entertainers dream home!" to quote the Zillow listing.

If walls could talk, I'm not so sure we'd want to hear what this home has to say! With multiple wet bars, fireplaces, water features, mounted TVs, hot tubs, and mirror ceilings, I definitely think some "swinging" parties took place here-- and I don't just mean that they were fun...

This three bedroom, three bathroom home sits atop .34 acres in Ohio's Anderson Township and features 2,685 square feet of livable and entertainment area. It seems nearly each one of them features at least one mounted TV or fireplace, of which there are five in total, or in some rooms there's a combination of the two!

The real "piece de resistance" is the main bathroom; there is absolutely nothing modest about it. The focal point of the room is the giant pink hot tub at the center of it which faces a giant built-in TV and entertainment center. Nearly every inch of the ceiling is covered in mirrors, some of which are angled! The room also features other bright pink fixtures, walk-in shower, and a tanning bed.

Seriously, what did these people do for a living to be able to afford all this?! Work hard, play hard I suppose...

The backyard features even more entertaining space and includes heated saltwater pool and a lap pool. No word on whether the play structures or the home's two outdoor hot tubs are included in the sale.

With all the hot tubs, sauna, fireplaces, aquariums, heated floors, mounted TVs, and alpine mural, living in this home will make you feel like you're on vacation every day!