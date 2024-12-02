Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Gas Station?

We all have a favorite gas station. Whether it's because of its location, it typically has the cheapest gas or the convenience store has the right goodies, many of us tend to go to the same gas stations.

As a transplant to Michigan, I had to learn which gas stations were better than most and which ones had better reputations here rather than in the South.

One gas station I quickly learned was a good bet to have what I needed and reasonable gas prices was Speedway. Incidentally, Speedway was recognized by a study from Freebets.com via Cheapism as Michigan's favorite gas station.

Indiana, New Mexico and Ohio were the only other states to agree.

The lone surprise is that Michigan wasn't the kind of state to choose a gas station they don't currently have: Bucc-ee's. That beaver has been teasing Michigan for years and we're all impatiently waiting for the state to get its first location.

Another option that would have been a bit more localized was Johnny's Markets, which are usually accompanied with Shell gas pumps. Johnny's has been quickly expanding through the state and most locals have a lot of praise for the convenience store.

Ironically, though, big name gas brands - Shell, BP, Marathon, and Chevron, none made the list for any state. Shell and BP usually partner with local convenience stores, so it sort of makes sense. Still, only Circle K was a nationally recognized brand to be named the favorite gas station in multiple states.

Of course, the same study said Alabama's favorite was a place called ampm - a store I never saw after living all over the state for nearly 25 years. Well, at least they got Michigan close enough.

