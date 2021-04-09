Is This The Next Sign That Illegal Migrant Children Are Coming To Albion Michigan?

Last Monday I reported that I was contacted last week and Monday morning by sources concerning information that illegal migrant teenagers would be coming to Albion Michigan, specifically the Sheridan Township area. That site was chosen by the Federal government due to the presence of the Starr Commonwealth site.

I reached out to Mary Ann Sabo, Communications person for Starr Commonwealth and she provided me with the following statement:

“It is premature to share details, but we can confirm that Starr Commonwealth has been asked by the federal government to help alleviate the crisis unfolding at our southern border. For more than a century, our campus has served as a refuge and haven for children in crisis. When called to serve, we will follow the principles of our founder, Floyd Starr, and our mission of Leading with courage to provide positive experiences so that all children, families and communities flourish.”

Could the next piece of the puzzle be presenting itself? I was alerted to a site of a group called Community Action (CA) who describe themselves as:

“one of 33 Community Action Agencies in the State of Michigan dedicated to promoting economic and social opportunities that help people achieve greater independence, dignity, and self-sufficiency. Community Action serves residents of Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties, and targets its programs and services to the specific needs of those communities. Last year, Community Action provided assistance to more than 15,400 children, seniors, and low-income individuals in its five-county service area.”

Community Action has recently posted open positions for “Childcare Supervisors” and “Childcare Workers” needed in the Albion Michigan area.

I was also alerted to a Facebook post of a person who stated that she has a “new endeavor at Community Action”. The position she was hired for was “to help recruit and grow the field of Early Childhood educators in Battle Creek”.

On her Facebook page, she published an ad that spoke about the very same jobs being offered via CA’s website and added an interesting tidbit. The location of those jobs are at “Starr Commonwealth in Albion”.

Another clue to this saga comes from a comment under the Facebook ad which stated:

“you would be a great hire. They’ll need Spanish speakers”

As I stated above, could this be the next puzzle piece informing us that yes indeed illegal migrant teenagers from this latest surge of unaccompanied children may be on their way to Michigan? The number of unaccompanied Children is now rapidly approaching 20,000.

Fox News is reporting that:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is projecting that as many as 184,000 unaccompanied children could reach the border in the fiscal year 2021…if accurate it would be the highest number of UACs on record, and more than twice the 76,020 encountered during the 2019 border crisis -- during which the Trump administration was hammered for its handling of the crisis and detention of children.”

I have reached out to Mary Ann Sabo, Communications person for Starr Commonwealth for comment. As of publishing this article she has not responded.

Sounds like great paying jobs:

Childcare Worker: $18 to $25 per hour

Childcare Supervisor: $38 to $45 per hour

