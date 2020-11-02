Is Your Election Stress Higher Than Ever This Year?

We all know 2020 has turned out to be a real, stressful dumpster fire but a recent survey found just how the election has added to it all.

I remember my first time voting was in 2016, however, before then I never really grasped the true importance of it and what it all meant. Now that I, along with everyone else, have lived through these past four years, I feel like I have noticed a shift in political conversations that maybe I was just blind to before.

Correct me if I am wrong, but I don't think I have ever seen people so contentious with each other, so ready to spout out so much hate and so unwilling to hear out the other side.

It really is stressful, on top of everything else this year, I find myself "doom scrolling" through social media.

Maybe that is what is really causing us to think this election is causing us more stress than ever, we are being attacked from all outlets with content from one side or the other.

According to StudyFinds, one poll found that 55 percent of Americans think this Election Day (November 3rd, 2020) will be "the most stress-filled day of their lives."

While that may seem a bit dramatic, out of the 2,000 adults surveyed, six out of every 10 can't imagine being more stressed than they have been this year and 67 percent just want the year to be over now.

So how do we deal with all this stress? If you want to avoid anything to do with politics, scrolling on social media or watching TV probably won't help much but here are some other things this particular survey said people are turning to: