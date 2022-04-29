It Got Started in Kalamazoo; Harry Caray’s Great-Grandsons Now Calling Baseball

I don't know if even Hall of Fame Baseball announcer Harry Caray envisioned this. But he'd probably say "Holy Cow!' What started as a radio career in Joliet, Illinois and then Kalamazoo, before heading home to St. Louis and then a quick stop in Oakland before over two decades in Chicago, now has a fourth generation (times two) doing play-by-play announcing of the "national pastime."

Fansided reports the Caray's great-grandsons, identical twins Chris and Stefan Caray are calling play by play for the Double A Amarillo Sod Poodles (yes, that's really the team's name.) The Sod Poodles are an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It's safe to call it the Caray Dynasty. Harry called Cardinals games for over two decades and then the White Sox in Chicago for a decade and finally almost twenty years with the Cubs. Caray's son, Skip, was on the Atlanta Braves announcing team for years and many became aware of him when Ted Turner put his WTBS in Atlanta on the satellite, thus becoming Superstation TBS. Skip's son, Chip got into the business and worked along side his dad in Atlanta. All three Caray's did a game together in the early 90's. Then Chip was hired late in 1997 to work along side his grandfather, Harry, but Harry died before the 1998 season.

Now, in addition to Chris and Stefan, Chip's brother Josh also calls Double A baseball for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, an Angels affiliate.

But wait, there's more. Joe Garagiola's grandson, Chris is working for the D-Backs. Garagiola played the Cardinals before embarking on a broadcasting career along side Caray. And the third guy in that booth was Hall of Famer Jack Buck, whose son is Joe, future Hall of Famer.

