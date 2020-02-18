Close the Camps Detroit: It Is Illegal Aliens Not Legal Immigrants

Are more and more people becoming, let me just call it as most intelligent people see it, stupid? Or do they not even care about the truth and facts and it only has to do with their vision of the world in their small minds?

So many intelligent people attempt to inform “others” that no one has any concern about LEGAL immigrants the concern comes from ILLEGAL aliens. In fact, most intelligent people want to close the borders, secure the border and then have a discussion about what to do with the 20 million-plus illegal aliens that are living in the United States today.

Some call for the borders to be effectively closed to legal immigrants until we give some time for the illegal aliens here to assimilate. That is what we have done in the past and may want to consider or at least debate today.

Now a group called Close the Camps Detroit Coalition, at least they want to close something, is upset at CBP and ICE. According to the Detroit News, today they are upset because they heard that “elite tactical agents” will be sent to Detroit over the next three months to, God forbid, enforce our laws.

One of the organizers, Andrea Geralds said:

When you send armed paramilitary people into segregated neighborhoods that vote Democratic, bad things are going to happen

What makes Andrea think agents in black helicopters are coming to her town? None other than the New York Times who wrote in a piece published on Feb. 14:

The Trump administration is deploying law enforcement tactical units from the southern border as part of a supercharged arrest operation in sanctuary cities across the country, an escalation in the president’s battle against localities that refuse to participate in immigration enforcement.

Acting ICE Director Matthew T. Albence told the Detroit News via a statement:

As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities…This effort requires a significant amount of additional time and resources. When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, it increases the occurrence of preventable crimes, and more importantly, preventable victims.

Why Detroit?

The “official” word is Detroit does not consider themselves a sanctuary city. However back in 2017 Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon sent a memo to his staff. In that memo, he advised that administrative warrants issued from our U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials "may not be used to detain a subject". Benny stated that a warrant from a federal judge or magistrate would now be required. Why he changed the position of the Wayne County Sheriff department he has refused to say.

The Center for Immigration Studies does currently list Wayne County as a sanctuary county. The Center also lists Ingham, Kalamazoo, and Kent counties as sanctuary counties in Michigan.

Emily Duthinh from Close The Camps Detroit Coalition believes that American and family values are at stake:

We are a nation of immigrants, and the current administration's policies towards immigrants is dehumanizing people, separating children from families…It's contrary to family values and human rights

Once again, Emily, no one is calling for immigrants to be dehumanized or separated from their families. Immigrants have all come to America legally. Has no one ever taught you that? I would ask you the question of why you “dehumanize” those who come here legally due to the fact you support those who come here illegally which takes away from the resources need to help legal immigrants.

Would you advocate for those who break into homes to be allowed to stay in those homes?

Would you allow people who break into your home to live there with you?

Jessica Prozinski, 45, of Ann Arbor, said the following about President Trump:

He's trying to terrorize immigrants and terrorize voters…He's going on a tear. He's been acquitted by the Senate, and he's learned the lesson that he's above the law, and can do whatever he wants. He's going after his political enemies, and this is one of his ways of punishing them.

Really Jessica, you now advocate that sending police officials to go after people who break the law as “terrorizing” them?

Where, when and how will this ever end?

Stupidity knows no bounds, does it? Or is it all about emotions and agendas with no actual intelligence or critical thinking being applied.

