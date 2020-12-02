It Was One Of The Warmest and Sunniest Novembers Ever

If it felt a little balmy in November, it was because it was one of the warmest ever says the National Weather Service.

It started by hitting a record 77 degrees on November 9, and the average temperature was 4.2 degrees above normal, making it the 7th warmest November on record.

It also was drier than normal, with 6.4 inches of snow less than average and a total precipitation deficit of 1.24 inches. It was fourth sunniest November ever with 52 percent of sunshine, which is was welcome after 2019's 18 percent sunshine.

The dry, warm November was helpful in lowering the record high water in Lake Michigan, as the big lake dropped a foot and a half below its 1986 record high. The lake is still two and a half feet above normal.