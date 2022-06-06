It&#8217;s Been Almost 20 Years Since You Could See This In The Michigan Sky

Credit: Canva

Something really cool is about to happen this June in the skies above Michigan that hasn't occurred since December of 2004.

A rare thing called a planet parade will be visible in the early morning just before sunrise to Michiganders. You should be able to see five planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) stretching across the sky from low in the east to higher in the south.

WHAT IS A PLANET PARADE?

A planet parade is an astronomical event that occurs when planets line up in a row on one side of the Sun at the same time, as seen up above the plane of our Solar System.

ARE THERE DIFFERENT TYPES OF PLANET PARADES?

Credit: Canva
Yes according to the stargazing app Star Walk there are several types of planet parades

Mini planet parade – 3 planets.

Small planet parade – 4 planets.

Large planet parade – 5 or 6 planets.

Great (full) planet parade – all Solar System’s planets (+ Pluto sometimes).

WHEN CAN YOU SEE THE PLANET PARADE IN MICHIGAN?

Credit: Sky And Telescope Magazine
According to Sky & Telescope magazine, the planetary lineup on June 24th might be the best day. The planet Mercury will be much easier to see, making the five-planet parade that much more accessible. And you’ll have about an hour to enjoy the sight, from when Mercury pops above the horizon to when the rising Sun washes it out of the sky.

TIPS ON SEEING THE PLANET PARADE

Find a place with a clear view low toward the east to maximize your chances of catching Mercury.

Credit: Canva
Bring binoculars.
Credit: Canva
You’ll also need to make sure you’re in position well in time to enjoy the view of all five planets you’ll have less than half an hour between when Mercury first appears above the horizon and when it essentially gets lost in the glare of the rising sun.
Credit: Canva
Even If you're not a morning person this might be worth setting an alarm for.

