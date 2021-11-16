It’s Soon Going to Look Like Christmas at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Christmas is just a little over five weeks away, but soon the Christmas Season will arrive at Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids.

The University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions kick off at Meijer Gardens next Tuesday, November 23rd.

This yearly display features over 300,000 lights, strolling carolers, rooftop reindeer, and a total of 46 international trees and displays. Another crowd favorite is the Railway Garden exhibition. This is a unique horticultural display that incorporates garden design, miniature buildings handmade from natural materials, and model trolleys and trains.

Here is a video from the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Facebook page...

This year marks marks the 27th year of the annual horticulture exhibition, honoring the role music, bells, gongs, whistles and animals play in treasured holiday celebrations.

The exhibit will run through January 2nd, 2020. (Keep in mind that Meijer Gardens will be closed for the day on November 25, December 25 & January 1.)

Here is a video explaining more about the The University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions...

Another special part of the display is the Rooftop Reindeer. Every Saturday from November 27th through December 18th, you can get a chance to get up close with a real live reindeer.

Visit Michigan's Farm Garden to see the reindeer, provided by Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm.

For more information on all the events happening at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park this holiday season, check out their Facebook page or their official website.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is located at 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of I-96 in Grand Rapids.