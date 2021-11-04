It’s The End Of The Tax On Tampons. Period.

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation repealing the tax on tampons and other hygiene products. This is the first of 2 bills eliminating the sales tax on menstrual products in Michigan.

According to the state, this move will drive down costs and save families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 of spending over the course of a lifetime.

The Governor went to TikTok to announce the signing. She said,

"This bipartisan tax cut will reduce the economic burden of the cost of menstrual products, especially for lower income Michiganders. Saving people with a period from paying taxes on up to $4800.00 in spending over the course of their lifetime. That's 17,000 tampons or sanitary napkins for over 56 periods. Advocates and legislators on both sides of the aisle have been fighting for this change for a long time. And I'm proud that we got it done. Tampons and sanitary napkins are a basic health necessity. Period."

Michigan is joining over 20 other states that have either ended the tax in recent years or never had one.

Several bills to end the tampon tax were introduced in the Michigan Legislature in the last five years, none of those bills made it to a floor vote.

Sen. Winnie Brinks

Sen. Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids stated,

"This is a common sense move that will reduce an unfair tax burden that is placed on only half of Michigan’s population for a significant portion of our lives. These bills will move Michigan toward a fairer tax structure, which is a goal I think we all share regardless of which side of the aisle we sit on."

