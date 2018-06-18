J.D. Power Ranks Auto Insurance Companies

J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Auto Insurance Study finds that consumer satisfaction has reached a record high despite higher premiums. Michigan has some of the highest premiums in the nation, and lawmakers haven't been able to agree to a single thing that would help that.

But , in spite of the cost, J.D. Power says insurers are succeeding in getting the customer interaction formula right, offering a mix of digital and live interactions that keep customers engaged with their brands across all channels.

In In particular, insurance companies are doing a great job of getting customers to use digital interaction channels for things like monthly billing, and saving live channel interaction for other tasks.

But increasing demand and use of digital self-service options is putting pressure on agents to advance the value they offer more products and services to help customers with complex needs and risks.

Companies were also ranked by region, with the highest ranking firms in the North Central region (defined as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin) above.