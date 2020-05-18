Jackson Cancels Upcoming Cruise-Ins And Memorial Day Parade

Events in Jackson have been the latest pandemic cancellations as Memorial Day draws nearer.

Memorial Day is seen as the "unofficial" kickoff to the summer, though this year we all will be celebrating a bit differently.

Normally it is a weekend full of boats, beaches and big barbecues with friends and family, however, COVID-19 and social distancing has forced people to change their plans.

According to MLive, Jackson’s Downtown Development Authority has cancelled the Veteran’s Council Memorial Day parade as well as three classic car lovers' Cruise-Ins.

The parade was supposed to be held Monday, May 25th while the three cancelled Cruise-Ins were supposed to happen the fourth Friday of each month, starting in May and ending in September.

May's Cruise-In car show was cancelled, now June and July's are cancelled also.

While there is really no "re-scheduling" a parade for Memorial Day, the day only comes once a year, the jury is still out on August and September Cruise-Ins, according to Cory Mays, the Downtown Development Authority's executive director.

In regard to the August and September Cruise-Ins, Mays told MLive, “We are really hoping that that by that time people are able to get out, spend some time outside and enjoy some downtime activities."

As a woman who is a classic car lover, dating another car lover, we can only hope we can get out later this summer and enjoy some history and horsepower by going to Cruise-Ins together.

I feel like this is a good time to remind people that just because Memorial Day festivities are cancelled, does not mean it sets the tone for the summer. There are still bike trails to be ridden, hikes to be walked, lakes to be swam and, of course, sunshine to be soaked up. Summer is not cancelled.