Jackson Man Arrested After Unresponsive Man Found In Albion Township

An arrest has been made after a man was found unresponsive on the side of a Calhoun County road.

Michigan State Police at the Marshall post announced the arrest of a Jackson resident who was charged with Assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearm. The arrest follows the investigation of a shooting incident that occurred on January 5, 2021, in Albion Township.

The investigation began after a witness discovered an unresponsive person lying on the shoulder of D Drive South in Calhoun County. The victim was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The name of the suspect being held for the alleged crime is being withheld pending formal arraignment. The suspect is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail on unrelated drug charges.

