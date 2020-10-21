The school system has found a way to help students who may struggle with internet access as the district switched to remote learning.

It's a problem many people ran into when schools were back in session for the 2020-21 school year, "what about the kids without WiFi?"

Sure, students and parents this year had the option to do either remote or in-person learning, however a lack of WiFi kind of made that less of a choice for some families.

That's why when Jackson Public Schools (JPS) recently had to switch to all-remote learning due to, as WILX reports, the Jackson County Health department telling 20 JPS staff members to quarantine after a co-worker contracted COVID-19, they had to get creative.

As a way to provide internet access to their students, WILX says JPS spent $65,000 to equip all 52 of their school buses with WiFi hotspots and will be parking them in neighborhoods around town where students reside.

With the WiFi name and password displayed on the window of the bus, students in any situation will be able to connect their devices and continue learning.

This honestly seems like a great idea, though, I'm not exactly sure what is stopping other residents of the neighborhood who are not using the hotspots for school from hitching their wagon on this free ride!

Honestly, even if that is the case, I'd say benefitting entire communities with internet access isn't a terrible price to pay to make sure kids have fair access to their education.

According to WILX, "Buses are parked from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday... From October 20-23, buses will be parked from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m." at these locations:

Hallet and Backus Streets

Pleasant and Pringle

Commons and Ruckbury

Blair Park Apartments

Community Action Agency

1500 block of Milwaukee Street

Interfaith Shelter

East Franklin and Warwick Court

Blackstone and Moorman

King Recreation Center

Nixon Skate Park

Loomis Park

2200 block of Brooklyn Road

If you have some students learning from home and feel like they need more help, here are some resources to check out: