Old Jackson Restaurants: Photos & Memorabilia

Coming into Jackson southbound on 127 to West Avenue, a stranger might think there's nothing here but places to eat...okay, maybe an occasional mattress shop or tire joint, but just look at what awaits us every time we travel down West Avenue and its side streets:

AKA SUSHI

ALPHA CONEY ISLAND

ARBY’S

BOB EVANS

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

BURGER KING

DUNKIN’ (DONUTS)

FAZOLI’S

HAPPY’S PIZZA

HIBACHI CAFÉ

HUNGRY HOWIE’S

IHOP

KFC

LEFTY’S CHEESESTEAKS

LITTLE CAESAR’S

LONG JOHN SILVER’S

LOS TRES AMIGOS

LUCKY CAFÉ

McDONALD’S

NEW COUNTRY CHINA BUFFET

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

PANDA EXPRESS

PANERA BREAD

PAPA JOHN’S

QDOBA

RED LOBSTER

ROOSTER’S CONEY ISLAND

ROXY CAFÉ

STARBUCKS

SUBWAY

TACO BELL

TEXAS ROADHOUSE

WENDY’S

WHITE’S CHICKEN LITTLE

All these within a 3½ mile stretch down West Avenue and its side streets, from I-94 to W. High Street. Holy Cow. Are they even all still open?

Even though every one of those separate eateries are favorites of numerous people, my old favorites on West Ave. are gone:

Bea’s Drive-In

Big Boy

Burger Chef

Ponderosa

Sambo’s

And some of my old favorites throughout the rest of town:

Big Boy (downtown, now Casler Hardware)

Bill Cones

Chicken Inn

The Dome

Fairy Gardens

Gilbert’s

H. Salt Fish & Chips

Howard Johnson’s

Quality Inn

Rathskellar

Sveden Haus

Tom’s Tiki Room

Viking Steak House

W.C.’s

Win Schuler’s

It’s a fact: people are rabid when it comes to their favorite places to eat. Even if the food stinks, most of the time it’s the atmosphere, a friendly/familiar waitperson, or just a convenient place to meet that is the most appealing. I mean, not EVERY eatery can have “the best burger in town”, right?

It’s always a drag when your favorite place shuts down and you’re left to find your next favorite place. One of the things that helps ease the loss of your preferred eateries are the little extras that you’ve picked up: a matchbook, napkin, trinket, ashtray….or even a menu you might have stolen. Coming across one of these souvenirs that got jammed in the back of your dresser drawer or desk may bring a smile to your face as you recall the good times you had at that particular place.

The gallery below shows some of those leftover trinkets as well as some photos of restaurants, eateries, and saloons gone by.

Any others?

Jackson Eatery Memories

