Old Jackson Restaurants: Photos & Memorabilia
Coming into Jackson southbound on 127 to West Avenue, a stranger might think there's nothing here but places to eat...okay, maybe an occasional mattress shop or tire joint, but just look at what awaits us every time we travel down West Avenue and its side streets:
AKA SUSHI
ALPHA CONEY ISLAND
ARBY’S
BOB EVANS
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
BURGER KING
DUNKIN’ (DONUTS)
FAZOLI’S
HAPPY’S PIZZA
HIBACHI CAFÉ
HUNGRY HOWIE’S
IHOP
KFC
LEFTY’S CHEESESTEAKS
LITTLE CAESAR’S
LONG JOHN SILVER’S
LOS TRES AMIGOS
LUCKY CAFÉ
McDONALD’S
NEW COUNTRY CHINA BUFFET
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
PANDA EXPRESS
PANERA BREAD
PAPA JOHN’S
QDOBA
RED LOBSTER
ROOSTER’S CONEY ISLAND
ROXY CAFÉ
STARBUCKS
SUBWAY
TACO BELL
TEXAS ROADHOUSE
WENDY’S
WHITE’S CHICKEN LITTLE
All these within a 3½ mile stretch down West Avenue and its side streets, from I-94 to W. High Street. Holy Cow. Are they even all still open?
Even though every one of those separate eateries are favorites of numerous people, my old favorites on West Ave. are gone:
Bea’s Drive-In
Big Boy
Burger Chef
Ponderosa
Sambo’s
And some of my old favorites throughout the rest of town:
Big Boy (downtown, now Casler Hardware)
Bill Cones
Chicken Inn
The Dome
Fairy Gardens
Gilbert’s
H. Salt Fish & Chips
Howard Johnson’s
Quality Inn
Rathskellar
Sveden Haus
Tom’s Tiki Room
Viking Steak House
W.C.’s
Win Schuler’s
It’s a fact: people are rabid when it comes to their favorite places to eat. Even if the food stinks, most of the time it’s the atmosphere, a friendly/familiar waitperson, or just a convenient place to meet that is the most appealing. I mean, not EVERY eatery can have “the best burger in town”, right?
It’s always a drag when your favorite place shuts down and you’re left to find your next favorite place. One of the things that helps ease the loss of your preferred eateries are the little extras that you’ve picked up: a matchbook, napkin, trinket, ashtray….or even a menu you might have stolen. Coming across one of these souvenirs that got jammed in the back of your dresser drawer or desk may bring a smile to your face as you recall the good times you had at that particular place.
The gallery below shows some of those leftover trinkets as well as some photos of restaurants, eateries, and saloons gone by.
Jackson Eatery Memories
