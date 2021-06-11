Jackson Woman Dies in Overnight Accident in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies say is alcohol a likely factor in a fatal single-vehicle accident.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office were called to a single-vehicle accident in the 17000 block of V Drive North in Convis Township at 3:25 a.m. Friday, June 11th.

When deputies arrived they found the driver to have serious injuries. The driver is identified as a 23-year-old man from Jackson, Michigan. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for treatment and is last known to be in stable condition.

The passenger was found unresponsive and first aid efforts were begun immediately on the scene. She is identified as a 19-year-old Jackson woman. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries before she could be transported to a hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the fatal accident, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Investigation Team.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Bellevue Fire Department and the Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority.

