Jahmyr Gibbs Among 8 Detroit Lions Changing Jersey Numbers

With an influx of young stars to the roster over the past few seasons, Detroit Lions fans have had ample reason to add to their jersey collection. Unfortunately, they might have to replace some of the jerseys hanging next to Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson in the closet.

The Detroit Lions announced eight players on the 2025 roster who will be swapping in their old digits for new ones... and a zero.

Three young stars, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jameson Williams, and cornerback Terrion Arnold, all of whom played at Alabama, were among those eight. Interestingly, only one of the trio will wear the number he had with the Crimson Tide.

Detroit Lions Jersey Number Changes for 2025

Here are all eight of the players who are changing their numbers:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - No. 0 (previously wore 26)

WR Jameson Williams - No. 1 (9)

CB Terrion Arnold - No. 6 (0)

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - No. 9 (15)

WR Tim Patrick - No. 12 (17)

S Morice Norris - No. 26 (40)

DL Al-Quandin Muhammad - No. 96 (69)

DL Brodric Martin - No. 99 (96)

Of course, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs, who were not teammates at Alabama, both wore No. 1 in college. Terrion Arnold wore No. 3 for the Tide after briefly wearing 12.

Naturally, the NFL's recent rule change that allowed most players to wear numbers not traditionally worn at their position has led to more players changing their numbers. The NFL's policy has long been for any player to change his number, he would have to buy out any existing inventory of his jersey at retail price, however, players can advise the league of their intent to change the next season to avoid the fee.

READ MORE: These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in Michigan in 2025

It's likely that Gibbs, Williams and Arnold all had to tell the league prior to last season that they would be switching numbers, especially since Gibbs will now wear Arnold's former No. 0.

The Detroit Lions have not hinted at providing a buyback program for fans of these players who own their jerseys with now-outdated numbers.

