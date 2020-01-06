Jake Kershaw Returns to Blues Jam & Chili Cookoff

Jake Kershaw wasn't even born when this thing started 28 years ago, but he's become a favorite at the Blues Jam & Chili Cook-Off in Marshall.

January is the perfect time for this. Number one, it's cold outside so we're ready for some chili and, number two, being Michigan in January, we probably haven't seen the sun for a while. Combine chili and the blues and you've got an outstanding evening of delectable food and righteous music in the Blues Jam and Chili Cook-Off in Marshall.

28th Annual Blues Jam and Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, Jan 25 | 6-10 pm

Marshall United Methodist Church | 721 Old US 27 North: Exit 110 off of I-94

Admission: FREE

If you saw Jake Kershaw at Kalamazoo Ribfest in 2019, you know this kid is amazing. Audiences in Marshall have known this for years. This event is Jake's "home stage," he first played here in 2015 when he was just 14 years-old. He has been back many times, and will play the event in 2020.

The music lasts all night long, but the chili won't. Be sure to get there early if you want to sample some creative combinations. Tickets to cast your votes for the best are available for $1 each and the money goes to support The Haven, Battle Creek's homeless shelter.