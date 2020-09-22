James And Peters Get Chamber Endorsements In US Senate Race

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is picking up an endorsement from the Detroit Regional Chamber. It’s a noteworthy endorsement as he tries to hold off a solid challenge from Republican businessman John James. James however is able to wave the flag of some of his similar endorsements. He says they are more noteworthy than the Detroit Regional Chamber. James has won the Michigan State Chamber of Commerce endorsement, along with the backing of the US Chamber of Commerce. And the Grand Rapids Chamber is also announcing its support of Republican James in the Senate race.

The Detroit Chamber seems to be using some of the campaign rhetoric from Senator Peters, applauding what it says are Peter’s bipartisan efforts in the upper chamber. The Detroit Chamber endorsement of Peters comes about a week after both answered questions on a number of campaign issues during an online digital town hall. It is not uncommon for the Detroit Chamber and the State Chamber to back opposing candidates in statewide elections. The Michigan U.S. Senate race is pivotal when considering whether the Republican Party can maintain its majority in the Senate. A recent Detroit TV station poll has Peters on top by 3 points with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points, making it essentially dead even.