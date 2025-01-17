Jared Goff’s Embarrassment of Riches Leaves Few Excuses

Make no mistake, Jared Goff is a great NFL quarterback. He may not always get the recognition outside of Detroit that Lions fans feel he deserves, but he's certainly earned his keep.

A big reason for that is just how loaded the Lions are. In the span of three years, the Lions have graduated from an abysmal franchise to Super Bowl contenders, The roster matches the expectations, as does the coaching staff.

Get our free mobile app

Last year, the Lions came up just short, falling to the San Francisco 49ers on the road in the NFC Championship. Somehow, the Lions got better during the offseason and retained both coordinators from prospective head coaching opportunities.

Now is the time for Detroit to strike. For quarterback Jared Goff, there are few excuses to tolerate for not reaching Super Bowl LIX.

Take a step back at what surrounds Jared Goff. The best offensive line in football, though down a man with Kevin Zeitler out this week. Two 1,000-yard receivers and an elite young tight end in Sam LaPorta. Behind him is the best combo running back tandem in the league which would have featured two 1,000-yard backs if not for David Montgomery's injury.

Oh by the way, the most highly sought offensive mind in football, Ben Johnson, calls the plays for this impressive collection of talent.

Recently, I wrote about how the Lions may need to show off their ability to win in shootouts to reach their goal. I also stressed the need to run the football well against the Washington Commanders in Saturday's game. While these are to compensate for the injuries and shortcomings on defense, it's also a call for the offense to play to the height of its capability.

Every player can make mistakes, and while Jared Goff isn't prone to many, he's at the center of the operation. With the scheme and talent afforded him, Goff has to be the orchestrator of an unstoppable machine in these playoffs. Washington is a difficult test and either the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles will be a step above with everything on the line.

READ MORE: Landing the No. 1 Seed Unlocks Lions Super Bowl Potential

READ MORE: Landing the No. 1 Seed Unlocks Lions Super Bowl Potential

The best part, Lions fans, is that Goff thrives in these moments more than many may realize. During last year's playoff run, he completed 69.4% of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. In nine career playoff games, Goff has a 0.6 interception percentage, the active all-time record.

The statement "no excuses" doesn't come from a place of contempt or any malicious ideals. It's because the Lions are that damn good, and Jared Goff, along with his embarrassment of riches alongside him, are a big reason why.

Detroit Lions "Winningest" Quarterbacks in Franchise History While only five of them have winning records, these are the 17 "winningest" quarterbacks in Detroit Lions history, ranked by total number of wins. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison