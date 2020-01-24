Detroit Tigers Announcer, Former Grand Rapids Radio Host Jay Allen Dies

Detroit Tigers P.A. Announcer and former Grand Rapids Radio Host Jay Allen has passed away. He was 60 years old.

The news of his passing Friday morning was announced on a Facebook page that his family had created to provide updates as he was being treated for cancer. He had just gone public with his battle with pancreatic cancer in August of last year.

“I feel like I’m going in the lion’s den, going in the fire, and I need Jesus by my side and I need a miracle. I’m a firm believer in that I serve a miracle-working God and I don’t think he’s going to show me any different.” - Allen speaking to WOOD-TV

He was born Jay Sweirenga in Holland in 1959, graduating from Holland High School in 1977. Jay spent a number of years on the radio in Grand Rapids. In addition to radio work in West Michigan, he had recently begun what he described as a "dream job" as a public address announcer for the Detroit Tigers in the spring of 2019.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, and his children. The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help defray medical costs.

CLICK HERE if you wish to make a contribution