Jill of Battle Creek the Featured Pet for Wiggly Tail Wednesday

Meet Jill, a girl with a heart bigger than her adorable ears.

Sweet Jill is about 7 months old and still has plenty of energy. She loves getting attention and pets but will need time to settle into her new home. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Jill is an Italian Greyhound mix, a breed historically popular with nobility and royalty.

Jill of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Get our free mobile app

Jill's ideal home is a quiet one with a fenced-in yard. Because she is an energetic girl, she would not be a good candidate for living in an apartment. Jill is still working to master her leash skills and will need a forever family willing to patiently work on her training. A home with kids who are 10 years or older and have experience with small dog breeds is recommended.

Jill should do well with a cat if given a slow and positive introduction. She should match well with another dog, pending a meet and greet. One thing is for sure, this big-hearted girl with her cute ears is ready to find her forever family. Could it be you?

Are you interested in making Jill a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Jill is not a good fit or is no longer available for adoption? Click here to see all the other furry friends at HSSCM waiting for their own forever homes.

Read more and register for HSSCM's Strut for the Strays by clicking here.