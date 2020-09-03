Joe Biden to Visit Michigan Next Week

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will make a stop in the Mitten State next week.

MLive reports that Biden will be in Michigan Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Exact locations and additional details about his visit have not been released, but reps from his campaign say more information will be coming soon.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has largely stayed off the campaign trail. It will be his first visit to Michigan since accepting the Democratic nomination.

The stop follows a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin during which Biden met with Jacob Blake's family and spoke with Blake by phone, CNN reports.