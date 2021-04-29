Judge Rejects Mask, Testing Challenge From Let Them Play Michigan

A Michigan judge has rejected a challenge to the mask and COVID testing for athletes.

The group called Let Them Play Michigan made the request to put a stop to the weekly COVID-19 testing of student-athletes in Michigan and challenged the face covering rules.

Let Them Play Michigan is making the argument that the orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services should have gone through a formal rule-making process. However, Judge Michael Kelly, a judge of the Michigan 4th District Court of Appeals, said an injunction is not appropriate right now as Let Them Play Michigan is unlikely to win the case. Attorneys in the lawsuit made their cases in a remote meeting in front of Judge Kelly on Wednesday. The judge said that state law "plainly gives" authority to the health director to issue emergency orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order requires all youth and high school athletes, coaches, and officials to receive a rapid COVID-19 antigen test once per week to continue with practices. Those individuals that test positive on the antigen test must quarantine and take a traditional COVID-19 test. The public health order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also requires that all athletes wear face coverings at practices and competitions.

Last week, the Michigan High School Athletic Association revealed new rules for spring sports such as track, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and more. Some of those rules prohibit handshake and high-fives along with lacrosse players being required to wear two face coverings when taking a faceoff.

