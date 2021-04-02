Do you remember the first time you watched the movie "Jurassic Park"? This movie scared me half to death but we still loved it.

Here's a fun trivia question for you:

What was the first dinosaur seen in Jurassic Park? The answer is Brachiosaurus. This was the first dinosaur seen by the park's visitors.

Speaking of dinosaurs, according to the Detroit Free Press, one of last summer's big family hits is returning to DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Jurassic Quest, a drive through dinosaur exhibition, will take over the grounds of the Clarkston venue June 18 through July 4. The touring attraction features more than 70 animatronic dinosaurs, designed in collaboration with paleontologists. (Detroit Free Press)

I just want to say whoever came up with this idea is absolutely brilliant. First of all, Jurassic Park was a blockbuster movie at the box office, and now we get to check out this one of a kind dinosaur show.

If you remember, Jurassic Quest was one of the first major entertainment attractions launched in metro Detroit after the onset of the pandemic. The Detroit Free Press adds that initially this show was scheduled for two weekends last summer, it was expanded to four amid high demand, drawing about 34,000 vehicles and 125,000 patrons.

At this point, I think everyone is starving for some kind of entertainment in our lives. This pandemic has been going on now for over a year and if this is what it takes to have a little fun in life, then count me in too.

