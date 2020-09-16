Juveniles Identified As Suspects In Several Calhoun County Burglaries

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's say three juveniles have confessed to multiple business and vehicle burglaries that occurred over the last several weeks.

Over the past several weeks a series of burglaries of businesses and vehicles have occurred in the Village of Homer. These businesses include The Homer Department of Public Works Garage, The Recycling Center, The Homer High School Concession Stand, an office in the 400 block of South Hillsdale, an Auto Repair Shop in the 100 block of Plain Street, storage units, and various vehicles.

After a lengthy investigation and with the community's help, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department say three juveniles were detained and questioned Tuesday night (September 14, 2020). All three juvenile suspects confessed and deputies were able to recover some of the stolen items, which were returned. The juveniles were all identified as living in the area and being 16 years of age.

The case has been forwarded to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. Charges are pending.