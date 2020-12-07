K-WINGS Exercise Covid-19 Voluntary Suspension For 2020-21 Season

The covid-19 pandemic has been rough on a lot of sports teams and their seasons this past year. So many sports teams (both professional and semi-professional) have had to face so much adversity when it comes to operating during this pandemic.

Cancellations, postponements, altered schedules, adherence to strict covid-19 safety policies & guidelines and even voluntary suspension of a season have ravaged the world of sports on every level.

Add The K-Wings to that list.

Earlier today the K-Wings announced a voluntary suspension for the 2020-21 season joining 10 other teams in the ECHL league who also opted out for safety reasons.

“"After several months of planning, monitoring public health guidelines, and agreeing on an initial return-to-play date, this was an extremely difficult decision to make,” said K-Wings Governor and Director of Business Operations Toni Will. “Our top priority has always been the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff at Wings Event Center, and we determined it was in the best interest of our hockey community to sit out this season. We will immediately start planning for the 2021-22 season.” K-Wings coach Nick Bootland had this to add: “Today is a difficult day for all of us in the K-Wings organization, including our players, coaches, and front office staff members” said Head Coach Nick Bootland. “With the roster we put together, we were excited about our team’s chances to compete for a Kelly Cup this season. Now we’ll focus on building for 2021-22 and can’t wait to see our great fans in the stands again when it is safe to return.”

For more on the suspended season and details for season ticket holders and others, you are encouraged to visit the K-Wings WEBSITE as soon as possible.

Lets hope we can drop the puck in October of next year!