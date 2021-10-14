KalamaTopia, Kalamazoo’s Outdoor Holiday Market, Returning In 2021

People are already getting excited for Christmas time in Kalamazoo and Downtown was even more excited to announce the return of KalamaTopia, a makers-mart outdoor cold-air shopping event that kicks off the holiday season on Friday, November 5th at 5 p.m.. Last year they had a very successful event despite the pandemic, and they're hoping to do the same this year. The event is hosted on the Kalamazoo Mall between Michigan Avenue and Water Street. During the holidays, the event welcomes thousands to come and be a part of the celebration of the rich talent and amazing products made by people in greater Kalamazoo:

KalamaTopia is the perfect opportunity to connect with the local makers, fondly called handmakers. It is hoped that vendors selling jewelry, ceramics, soaps, candles, crafts, etc., all will come and be a part of the celebration of shopping and making. Partnerships with area restaurants will be designed to encourage people to visit all of downtown and come and go. This event is free to attend, and each vendor handles their own sales.

This is one of the shows already announced for the holiday season along with the Jingle Bling Craft & Vendor Show 2021 In Battle Creek on Saturday, November, 20th from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Lights, Lights, Lights

Grand Blanc is hosting their Bicentennial Park Drive Thru lights display all December long, while Rochester prepares for the Big Bright Light Show, which will feature the largest light show in the state with over a million lights decorating multiple blocks in the downtown area.

