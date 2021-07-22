Kalamazoo 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Marks Solemn 20th Anniversary

Honor the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11 by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories at Wings Event Center. Honor the heroes at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the unthinkable terrorist attacks on America that stunned the nation on September 11, 2001. Two thousand nine hundred seventy-seven Americans lost their lives that day, including 343 New York firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice at the twin towers.

The Kalamazoo Memorial 9/11 Stairclimb honors those brave men and women and supports the families of the fallen. We gather at Wings Event Center on the anniversary and each participant aims to ascend 1,650 steps — the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center — while wearing a name tag of one of the fallen firefighters. Climbers call out the names of the heroes and ring the bell on the second lap around the hockey rink in memory of the fallen. The climb is open to anyone of any ability and is a non-competitive event. The idea is to raise as much money for your efforts as possible with proceeds going to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

It is truly a memorable event.

