Kalamazoo Artist Goes Viral with Time-lapse Videos of Her Work

This Kalamazoo artist is drawing a huge following with Venom, Vader, and more.

Michal Overholts can be found on TikTok under the username @_geishaninja_. Overholts has 81.9 thousand followers and 536 thousand total video likes to date. Michal is a very talented artist that spends hours drawing comic book and TV characters as well as real people. It's the comic book characters that are getting the most attention.

Michal's most popular video has been viewed over 962 thousand times. It's a time-lapse video of her drawing Venom. Her nearly 18 hours of work is condensed into 40 seconds in the video below.

This Kalamazoo artist's second most viewed video clocks in at 885.7 thousand views. In this video, we watch Overholts draw Sauron from Lord of the Rings. This 24-hour project is time-lapsed into one minute.

Her third most popular video has been viewed over 773 thousand times. Michal says that this Star Wars drawing was a birthday gift for her husband. That must be why she put a back-breaking 53 hours into it.

Michal's most recent video is a brief introduction to who she is and what she does.

Check out more of Michal Overholts' breathtaking videos on TikTok by clicking here.

