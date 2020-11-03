Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Is NOT HAPPENING In November 2020

There have been multiple pages posted on Facebook indicating that the annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest has added new dates to their 2020 calendar. The most recent one is a page titled: Kalamazoo Balloon Fest 2020 which states on their page, "Kalamazoo Balloon Fest 2020 Live Online HD Mark your calendars now for the 6th Annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest ~ NOW WITH NEW DATES!! The dates they had listed were for the weekend of November 13th, 14th, & 15th. When I first saw the page I thought it looked legit, but a little further exploring and I discovered it was a false page.

First off, it says it's hosted by the TV Show Kalamazoo Balloon Fest 2020. Next, I went to Kalamazoo Balloon Fest's official Facebook page, where two months ago they made a post warning about scammers:

Fans, if you see a Kalamazoo Balloon Fest 2020” event page scheduled for November, note that it is a fake. This has occurred with numerous other balloon events and air shows around the region and it has been a fight for true word to get out there. There will be no event in November. Please report the event as an impersonator if you come across it. Thanks!

This warning had upset locals, as the fake event had them excited about the possibility of planning a day at Balloon Fest. Back in June, Balloon Fest made the announcement on their Facebook about the cancelation of this year's event while staying hopeful for the future, saying:

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we have had to cancel the 2020 event. We are already planning for 2021! Until then, stay safe everyone!

The original date for this year's event was supposed to be August 28th-30th.