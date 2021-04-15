Dozens of Women Claim They Were Drugged at this Kalamazoo Bar

A video claiming 15 young women were drugged at a Kalamazoo bar has gone viral on TikTok.

There have been no charges issued in response to a viral video alleging criminal conduct. The allegations in the videos below, which has been viewed over 500,000 times in 15 hours, have not been verified.

Earlier this week a Western student named Grace uploaded a video to TikTok that went viral but was soon taken down. The video was saved and uploaded to Facebook. In that video, that you can watch below, Grace claims that her and 14 other girls went to the Y Bar in Kalamazoo on Monday and were allegedly drugged. She goes on to say that they went to the hospital the next day and some of the girls tested positive for opioids while others had tranquilizers in their systems.

Grace goes on to say that she went to both the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and WMU police. She claims both departments declined to look into the matter according to her video. Wednesday afternoon she posted a more detailed video to TikTok that so far has over half a million views in just 15 hours. You can see that video below.

We have reached out to the Y Bar and haven't received a response yet. We are covering this story because the video has been widely viewed across the community and has become a matter of public focus. No one has been charged with any crime and the woman who posted the video said the allegations were reported to authorities, who declined to look into them further. We will keep you updated on this story as soon as we get a response from local law enforcement and/or the Y Bar.

If something similar has happened to you recently at a Kalamazoo bar please let us know in the comments or DM us. Grace, one of the alleged victims in this incident, has asked that you contact Silent Observer with any information by clicking here.