Southwest Michigan City Named Best Affordable Place to Live in the State

It's tough making ends meet even when you're trying to execute a reasonably affordable budget. Things get in the way in life, but also in your city. Bigger cities can nickel and dime you in taxes and while virtually everything is a touch more expensive than it should be, especially entertainment.

Still, it's possible to find somewhere to call home that is affordable even if you aren't drawing a salary above the average. Sure, there are downsides to any city, and this one tucked into Southwest Michigan surely has its fair share. But for some, that's a fair trade-off to find some financial comfort.

Get our free mobile app

Cheapism recently drew up a list of the top 25 affordable places to live in America, and one Michigan city landed at No. 12 as the lone representation of the Mitten State and the third-highest ranking in the Midwest.

That small city is Kalamazoo, which boasts a cost of living 16% lower than the national average. The median household income is $43,509 and the median home value is just $170,100.

While there is some financial comfort in calling Kalamazoo home, Cheapism did shine some light on the unfortunate aspect of calling the Zoo home.

Unfortunately, 24.9% of residents in Kalamazoo live below the poverty line and to make matters more complicated, Michigan has high property tax rates compared to other states on the list.

Of course, Kalamazoo also has unsolved issues with infrastructure and homelessness. The city isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

However, there are other perks on top of the financial comfort. Unemployment is just 4.7%, so folks are finding and keeping work in the area. Kalamazoo is home to several breweries, has a rich history, and is equidistant between Chicago and Detroit and only a short trip to Grand Rapids or the northern half of Indiana. Of course, all of those adventures are made more affordable just by calling Kalamazoo home.

For anyone looking to move somewhere a touch more affordable in the Midwest, Kokomo, Indiana, landed at No. 4 on the list while Decatur, Illinois, took the top spot. The full list and details on these affordable cities can be found here.

The 15 Best Places to Live in Michigan in 2024 When it comes to great places to live, Michigan has no shortage. But how do we determine the best of the best? Niche took a look at things like public schools, crime & safety, nightlife, and more to determine the best places to live in Michigan. These are the top 15. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews