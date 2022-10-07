Kalamazoo Public Schools has struggled to find staff members and bus drivers among one of the most understaffed positions in the district. They are so short-staffed in this area that they often cancel bus routes leaving the parents/students to transport themselves to and from school. They have taken the necessary steps to fill these spots and get everyone to transportation.

One of the steps they have done already was to raise the wages for bus drivers in an attempt to retain current drivers, bring back old drivers, and attract new drivers. They have even given the new drivers paid training along with benefits and raised wages to encourage them to take the job. As you can imagine, this has caused some unprecedented problems in recent months.

A video that was shared on Facebook this week shows what is the scariest, most nerve-racking, and horrifying experience for anybody when it comes to riding a bus. The video, which you can see below, shows a bus overturned on the side of the road. Obviously, this doesn't tell us the whole story and what exactly happened but it's still extremely scary to think about.

When placing their children on the bus, I would imagine that most parents don't think about the possibility that their children won't make it to school safely, but it's a very real possibility every time they board the bus. As you can see in the video above, there is a bus on its side and can hear the alarms blaring outside of the Canterbury Apartments in Kalamazoo. It is alleged that the bus driver dozed off at the wheel before the crash.

There isn't a whole lot of information about the crash right now, all we know is that the crash happened on the morning of Wednesday, October 5th. The bus driver was transporting students to Woods Lake Elementary School for the day when the bus careened off the side of the road and toppled over. There have been a few injuries reported mostly by students, the worst so far being a fractured arm.

There has been no public report from KPS about the incident as of right now but they did send an automated message home to parents from Woods Lake Elementary to keep them updated on the situation.