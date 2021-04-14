Kalamazoo Metro Bus Service To Be Reduced Due to Rise of Covid-19

As reported by Fox 17, Metro bus services in Kalamazoo will be reduced due to the sudden rise of positive Covid-19 cases.

Starting this Monday, April 19th, services will be reduced for the time being. Currently, there's no word on how long these changes will last. For now, the schedule is as follows:

Route 1 (Westnedge) will run every half hour from 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m

Routes 9, 13, and 16 (Gull, Burdick, Lowell) will run every hour Monday through Saturday

You can find the full schedule here.

For those who require essential transportation, Metro Connect will still be running:

Monday through Saturday after 10 p.m.

Sundays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

While this measure may be necessary to reduce the spread of Covid-19 the fact of the matter is...a lot of people rely on public transportation for their day to day life. Yes, this will be an inconvenience but what other options are there?

Well, there are actually a few options on Metro's website. There's Metro Share, a service for those serving senior citizens and those with disabilities. Eligibility is granted through an application which you can find here.

As well, Metro offers something called Kalamazoo Metro Ridesharing which matches you to carpools, vanpools, even bike options to help you get around. If you sign up, the services for carpool and vanpool matching are free plus you'll get tips on saving money with commuting and more. Employers are also encouraged to take advantage of the program for their employees. You can find all the details here. Keep in mind, for this particular program you must be 18 years or older to participate.