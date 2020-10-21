Ten Creepy Haunted Locations in Kalamazoo & Calhoun Counties

The state of Michigan is absolutely loaded with haunted locations…and I don’t mean the annual “haunted houses” that are put on every Halloween. I’m talkin’ ‘bout the ones that are believed to actually contain some sort of paranormal activity.

The ten locations listed below are just a tip of the iceberg. This is not a Top Ten list, just a list of ten locations, centered around Kalamazoo & Calhoun Counties, that are worth seeking out for more info and history.

STATE THEATRE

People have been touched from behind when no one's there, footsteps heard throughout the building, objects moved from one place to another, water running & bubbling in the sinks & toilets, and a statue that likes to change position on its own. Read about it HERE.

HATCHET MAN ROAD

Thanks to a man who killed his whole family along this dirt road, human shadows have been seen crossing the road & peeking from behind trees, ghostly white shadows appear & disappear in the woods, automobiles appear & disappear with headlights that go nowhere, moans and more. Peruse the legend HERE.

HENDERSON CASTLE

This structure is over 100 years old and reportedly home to a squadron of ghosts, including the original owners (Frank & Mary Henderson), a little girl, a Spanish-American War veteran and even a dog. Find out more HERE.

DR. UPJOHN’S HOUSE / BROOK LODGE

Guests who stay in the Doctor's Cottage don't stay long; thanks to the continuous bizarre noises & occurrences, they usually request to be given another room. The story is HERE.

OAKHILL CEMETERY

A statue inside the graveyard grounds supposedly cries real tears every Sunday night, Halloween and during each full moon. See the 'facts' HERE.

THE BECKWITH HOUSE

I was pulled out of bed by something unseen, cold fingers walked down my side, and I heard a little girl giggling in the dark bedroom corner. Learn more HERE.

TUBERCULOSIS SANITARIUM

Although this structure has been demolished, the tortured souls of psychiatric patients linger on the grounds of (and possibly within) some of the new homes. They are said to enviously watch the new homeowners and suspiciously watch others who visit the grounds. Details HERE.

KALAMAZOO CIVIC THEATRE

The figure of a trench-coated person is seen on an empty stage. Also an apparition of a woman in a long black dress, music coming from nowhere, and more incidents. Info is HERE.

HARRISON CEMETERY

An eerie glow is seen emanating from a headstone inside this graveyard. Whenever someone steps inside the grounds, the glow disappears. Once it's gone, the cemetery is completely dark - so much so, that no one has been able to pinpoint just which gravestone it is that glows. Read the tale HERE.

COLUMBIA COURT APARTMENTS

Heavy footsteps, knocking on doors, lights turn on & off by themselves, locked doors open by themselves, sounds of dished being broken, whispering, and females have been groped by something unseen. Get the scoop HERE.

Click on any or all of the above, read the tales and legends, then do some of your own research this Halloween..... and for hundreds more haunted locations throughout the entire state, CLICK HERE!

